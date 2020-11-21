Jurgen Klopp Reaffirms Stance on Germany National Team Job

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has delivered a firm rebuttal to any suggestions that he would be interested in replacing Joachim Low as manager of the men's German national team in the near future.

Klopp joined Liverpool five years ago and has since built one of the strongest sides in Europe, winning the Champions League and the Premier League over the past two seasons, while Low's position in charge of Germany has come under intense scrutiny after a humiliating 6-0 defeat against Spain in the November international break – and years of diminishing performances.

After exiting the 2018 World Cup at the group stages, and waiting more than two years for their first win in the Nations League, Germany's loss to Spain is the latest in a prolonged run of worrying form for Low's side.

As a German manager of one of Europe's best club sides, Klopp has long been linked with the managerial job for his national team. However, when the topic was brought up before Liverpool's clash with Leicester City on Sunday, the 53-year-old was quick to downplay the links, saying: “Wow, I thought that is one of the questions I answered most often in my life!" as quoted by Goal.

“In the future, maybe. Now? No. I have no time, I have a job – a pretty intense job by the way! I’m not sure if anyone asked for me or whatever, but if they don’t know, I have a job at Liverpool. And even though the weather is bad again, I like it!

“I’m responsible for a lot of things here, so I will not go and search for another challenge. I have enough challenges after waking up in the morning!”

Last July, Klopp revealed that he wouldn't sign another contract with Liverpool when his current deal expires in 2024 and some reports suggested he would be inclined to take the national team role at that point. However, the following month Klopp suggested he may quit management altogether after leaving Liverpool.