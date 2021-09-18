Jurgen Klopp 'really happy' with Ibrahima Konate's development

Jurgen Klopp says there is a lot more to come from Ibrahima Konate after he impressed on his Premier League debut in Liverpool's win over Crystal Palace - a game the German described as "one of the most hard-fought 3-0s ever."

The Reds had to wait until the 43rd minute to break the deadlock, and it was Sadio Mane who got the goal, scoring for the 100th time in a Liverpool jersey. Second-half strikes from Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita wrapped up the points, sending the Merseysiders to the top of the Premier League table.

Delighted with the performance | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Speaking after the game, Klopp discussed a variety of topics - including Konate's impressive debut, the fitness of injury concern Thiago Alcantara and the outstanding achievement of Mane. Here are the best bits from the German's post-match interview.

"Most hard-fought 3-0 ever"

Despite the scoreline suggesting Liverpool somewhat cruised to victory, Klopp explained that it was in fact "one of the most hard-fought 3-0s ever," applauding the manner of his side's goals.

"It is one of the most hard-fought 3-0s ever," Klopp began.

"We had to give everything. Hard but fair challenges. Physicality was immense and we had to be ready. The chips in behind our full-back gave us trouble. The longer it went they used that more and more. We had to run.

"The Wednesday-Saturday rhythm is really hard. We scored wonderful goals and used our set-pieces. It is massive in games like this. These are the games you have to win, when you are not brilliant.

"We weren't flying today. We had to grind out a proper performance. I liked it. When you look back you have these games when it was really fun, and some when it was important. This is one of those important games."

Impressive Ibrahima Konate debut

Klopp was also impressed by debutant Konate for a mature and commanding display at the heart of the defence, and he stated that he has no doubts over the centre-back's ability to adapt to the Premier League.

"There's a lot more to come from Konate," Klopp said. "He's young and he will adapt to the league of course. He's in a really good way and I am really happy with the process."

Thiago injury concern

An injury concern | PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

There was one negative for Liverpool however, after Thiago was forced off with an injury midway through the second half. Klopp admitted that the knock "overshadowed" the game, but hopes the calf injury "is not that serious."

"The only little bit that overshadowed [the game] was Thiago, but we hope it is not serious," said the German boss. "He felt his calf and now we really hope it is not that serious."

Centurion Sadio Mane

? Reds goals for Mane ??



The newest #LFC centurion! pic.twitter.com/LuPf7eQTH4 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 18, 2021

Liverpool supporters were also able to witness a special moment at Anfield as Mane bagged his 100th goal for the club against Palace, joining an elite list of legendary players. Klopp was delighted for the Senegalese forward, describing the feat as a 'massive achievement.'

"People forget about these 100 goals that he worked incredibly hard, pressed high, created goals, set up chances, so 100 goals but there's so many other numbers that are important.

"It's a massive achievement in the glorious history of this club."