Jurgen Klopp receives touchline ban following FA appeal

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will serve a touchline ban this weekend after the FA won an appeal against an initial decision to only fine him for improper conduct.

Klopp was sent off for his over-exuberant complaints to match officials during the Reds' 1-0 win against Manchester City last month after Bernardo Silva's physical challenge on Mohamed Salah went unpunished.

The German coach was fined £30,000 for the incident following a review from an Independent Regulatory Commission, but the FA appealed this verdict and Klopp will now serve a one-match touchline ban.

"An independent Appeal Board has allowed The FA's appeal against an Independent regulatory Commission's sanction in relation to the recent case involving Jurgen Klopp," a statement from the FA read.

"As a result, the Liverpool FC manager has been suspended from the touchline for one match with immediate effect, fined £30,000, and warned as to his future conduct.

"Jurgen Klopp has previously admitted that he breached FA Rule E3 during their Premier League match against Manchester City FC on Sunday 16 October 2022 and received a sanction of £30,000."

Southampton visit Anfield on Saturday in their first game under new manager Nathan Jones.

Assistant manager Pep Lijnders will lead Liverpool from the touchline in Klopp's absence.