Jurgen Klopp Reflects on 'Two Massive Mistakes' as Liverpool FA Cup Exit Ends Treble Dream

​ Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that defensive weakness are responsible for the Reds losing three of their last four games in all competitions, although he insists he is not worried about momentum.





Liverpool were beaten 2-0 by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday night, following on from a 3-0 Premier League defeat by Watford at the weekend and a narrow Champions League loss against Atletico Madrid last month.

"Losing 2-0 is not cool, but in this case it is relatively easy to explain – we made two massive mistakes around the goals," Klopp reflected, via LiverpoolFC.com.





"Adrian made a super save a second or two seconds before and then this ball, a really good shot from Willian and he could not make that save. But before that we lost the ball and that's a problem. It was not the biggest shock because it is football.

“It went our way for so long because we defended outstandingly. Usually, you don’t get a lot of chances against us, but now we have to admit that in the last three games – [maybe] four – we have conceded absolutely too many goals, that’s true,”

The goals and chances are coming from ‘completely different situations’, so there is not just a single problem for the manager and players to address and fix.

“The numbers are there, the facts are there, that’s all clear. I knew that before. It’s much easier to explain when you win than explain when you lose obviously,” Klopp continued.

“It’s little things, but the little things make the difference. The boys are strong, they showed so many times a wonderful reaction and now we have to show this reaction again.

“I am not worried about the momentum – momentum is not something you get as a present, you have to get it to keep it. We have always a chance to get it back.”

Despite making seven changes from the side that lost to Watford in order to get some freshness into the team, it was a much stronger and more experienced Liverpool XI than the ones that faced Shrewsbury and Everton in the previous rounds.

Curtis Jones and Neco Williams were the only youngsters that started this time around and Klopp was impressed with both of their respective performances.

“Curtis showed so many things where everybody thought, 'Wow, what a player'. Neco played a super game, so showed obviously that we can really have a second full-back coming, which helps us massively for the future,” the boss explained.

