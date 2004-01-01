Jurgen Klopp Refuses to Criticise Mohamed Salah for Attending Brother's Wedding Prior to COVID-19 Te

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has refused to publicly criticise Mohamed Salah after the forward reported a positive coronavirus test having attended his brother's wedding.

Salah returned to Egypt during the international break for his country's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, but was also a guest at his brother's wedding in Cairo prior to the fixtures.

Salah will miss Liverpool's game against Leicester | Pool/Getty Images

He subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 and missed Egypt's two games, and will be one of a number of Liverpool players who are unavailable their Premier League clash with Leicester on Sunday.

Klopp confirmed he had spoken to the forward but refused to elaborate on what was said between the pair - while adding that a brother's wedding is a 'special moment'.

"Mo is back today [Friday]," said Klopp (via Sky Sports). "We're obviously in close contact with him all the time. As always in these cases, the moment you have a negative test then the process really starts. He's in a good place, he feels well, no symptoms. That's all fine.

"The other thing [Salah attending his brother's wedding], there is absolutely nothing to say in public. All the things I have to talk to my players about is not for the public.

Klopp confirmed he has spoken to Salah | MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images

"What I can tell you is I was in Germany for the summer and a friend of mine moved his birthday party because he knew I was back. 50 people attended but I decided at the last minute not to go.

"That was only a birthday party and it was allowed in Germany at the time. It was outside, all that stuff, but I didn't go. That's only one situation. In other countries and situations, there is more social pressure on you.

"A brother's wedding is a very special moment. What I can say is our players, they are very incredibly disciplined. They really know about the situation. Sometimes it doesn't work out and something happens. Now we're in the situation we are in.

"All the rest is just between Mo and me, and we have done that already. Things are fine."