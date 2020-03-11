Jurgen Klopp Responds After Being Asked to Name His Best Liverpool Signing

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed his best 'signing' for the club has been there all along - in the form of academy graduate Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The German succeeded Brendan Rodgers as manager towards the end of 2015, and during his time at the club has made some rather handy signings.

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah have formed an incredible partnership with Roberto Firmino up front, Fabinho and Gini Wijnaldum have added some much needed steel and on-the-ball quality to midfield and Virgil van Dijk has, well, been the best defender in the world since his whopping £75m move from Southampton.

But those names have all been cast to adrift in favour of a 21-year-old who has taken Merseyside - and world football for that matter - by storm. Yes, Klopp has named Alexander-Arnold as his greatest ​Liverpool 'signing', when asked on the Pure Football Podcast.

​ "It's Trent [Alexander-Arnold]," Klopp stated. "We didn't have to buy him but Pep Lijnders my assistant brought him around and said: ‘He played No.6 [role] for me. He played full-back, he played right wing, left wing’.

"Then he came and there was only one problem: Trent was not fit enough. But he was a kid so he was not fit enough but we saw immediately, wow, football wise no doubts.

"But [he was] not fit enough so we had to work on that. But then he made steps by himself that were really unbelievable and that was really nice to see. Then he made mistakes and didn't give up."

Mistakes certainly do seem to be a thing of the past for Alexander-Arnold, with laying on buckets full of assists very much his bag nowadays.

He's chalked up 24 in under two seasons - more than anybody else in the division - and is now widely regarded as one of the best full-backs in the business, alongside his teammate Andy Robertson.

​Alexander-Arnold is also a regular in Gareth Southgate's England team, and would have been a guaranteed starter at the European Championships had they not been postponed for a year because of the coronavirus outbreak.