Jurgen Klopp responds to Liverpool's involvement in Super League

Jurgen Klopp has hit out at Liverpool's involvement in the proposed Super League, stressing that it is the owners, and not his squad, who are behind it.

The Reds confirmed they were one of 12 'founding members' of the new competition which is set to launch next season. But Klopp, who has become the public face of the club since joining as manager in 2015, has made it clear in the past he is against the idea of a Super League in principle.

Ahead of Liverpool's visit to Leeds on Monday night, there was huge anticipation about what Klopp had to say. And while the German was clearly holding back his emotions, he made it clear he does not want to see Liverpool involved.

In an impassioned rant, Klopp told Sky Sports: "My opinion didn’t change [since 2019]. We got some information, not a lot, and it’s a tough one. People are not happy with that, I can understand that.

"We were not involved in these processes, as a manager or as players. I have no issues with the Champions League. I like the fact West Ham may play Champions League next year. I like that they have that chance.

"The most important part of a football club is the supporters and the team. Nothing can get between that. I heard that there were banners being put down, but I didn't understand that because the players didn't do anything wrong. We want to qualify for the Champions League next year.

"We have to stick together. We have to show that nobody has to walk alone in these moments. There are things we have to sort obviously, but that has nothing to do with the football and nothing to do with the relationship between the supporters and the team.

"In tough times, you have to stick together. That doesn't mean you have to agree on everything, but the boys didn't do anything wrong.

He concluded "I understand the fans' anger. I don't know exactly why the 12 clubs did it. Something has to change in football. Where the power is, that's not right.

"It's always more games, more games, more games. That's not right. It's about money, nothing else."