Jurgen Klopp responds to Pep Guardiola's Liverpool claims & his criticism of Tottenham style

Jurgen Klopp has brushed off Pep Guardiola's claims that 'everyone' is supporting Liverpool this season, putting it down to a heat-of-the-moment reaction from the Manchester City boss.

Guardiola joked that he felt as though everyone was against City in the title race purely because of Liverpool's success in European competition, reminding the Reds of their inferior Premier League title record compared to their rivals.

Those comments were put to Klopp during a press conference, and the Liverpool boss could hardly contain his laughter towards the situation as he brushed off Guardiola's words by stressing that managers sometimes say crazy things after games - including his own criticism of Tottenham's playstyle after the recent 1-1 draw.

"I live in Liverpool. Here, a lot of people want us to win the league, but even here, it's probably only 50%," he said of Guardiola's comments.

"As managers - and I have had this myself recently - after a game, we are obviously massively influenced by the game, by things like this.

"What I said after the game, would I say it again? No. But I said after the game 'they play like they play and are still only fifth'. It felt good in that moment, but anyway, it was wrong. But it was just my feeling at that moment. I couldn't respect Antonio [Conte] more, what he's doing and, my God, how he organises teams.

"I don't know what situation Pep was in after getting knocked out of the Champions League, that's obviously difficult to take, but then of course Liverpool made it to the final, so you get these sorts of things: 'But they played Villarreal, we played Real [Madrid]', and all these kinds of things. And he's right.

"I was right about fifth place for Tottenham and he was right that we've won the Premier League only once.

"I have no idea if the whole country is supporting us. I don't know that. It's not the feeling I get when we go to most places and play there. It's actually the opposite. But maybe he knows more about that than me."

Liverpool sit three points behind City in the title race, and Klopp vowed that his side will keep battling until the final moment.

"We both have three games to play and my concern is on how we can win our games," he continued. "We have absolutely no hand in how City will play their games, but before they are played, we should not think about adding on points and I'm sure City won't do that either.

"[Until the title is] not reachable anymore, why should we stop believing?"