Jurgen Klopp responds to rumours linking him with German national team job

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has dismissed suggestions he could leave Anfield to take over as Germany boss this summer.

The German FA have confirmed that current manager Joachim Low will step down from his position after this summer's European Championships, opening the door to a boat-load of speculation about Klopp's future.

The Liverpool boss has been incessantly linked with a potential move to Germany over the past few years, with the rumours growing in strength because of the Reds' recent nosedive, and it seems as though Klopp has grown pretty tired of it all.

“Am I available for the coach of the German national team in the summer? No," he said in a press conference.

"I have three years left at Liverpool, don't I? It's simple. You sign a contract and you stick to that contract. I stuck to contracts at Mainz and Dortmund.

Klopp plans to honour his contract | Pool/Getty Images

"Joachim Low did an incredible job for so many years. I think it's the longest spell we've had in Germany, but he's for sure one of the most successful. He did an incredible job and I understand that he wants to have this highlight, the European Championships. I'm sure the German FA will find a good replacement."

With Klopp not planning on leaving Anfield and the Liverpool owners still standing by him during the team's recent struggles, it seems like this speculation is dead in the water, as is the 'Gerrard to Liverpool' topic which has exploded on Twitter in the aftermath of Low's announcement.

Gerrard won't be leaving for Liverpool either | BSR Agency/Getty Images

The rumour mill named Rangers boss Steven Gerrard as the perfect replacement for Klopp if he left for Germany this summer, but that's all been put to bed now too. How nice.

Klopp can now ensure his focus is purely on rectifying the problem at Liverpool. His side have lost six straight home games and have fallen down to eighth in the Premier League table - a run which has left their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League hanging by a thread.

