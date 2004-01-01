Jurgen Klopp retains full support of Liverpool owners

The owners of Liverpool are understood to be fully supportive of manager Jurgen Klopp, despite the German struggling to reverse the team's current downward spiral.

Liverpool have plummeted to eighth in the Premier League table after a run of eight defeats in 12 games, including six straight losses at Anfield, and the Reds are now facing an uphill battle just to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Klopp confessed after the latest 1-0 defeat to Fulham that he is enduring one of the toughest spells of his managerial career, and according to The Times, the club's owners, FSG, are completely sympathetic to his struggles.

FSG see Liverpool's downturn in form as a result of an abnormally long injury list during a bizarre season which has been shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic, and they remain confident that Klopp is the man to get things back on track eventually.

Klopp has restored Liverpool's status as one of the best teams on the planet during his five years at Anfield, and the club's owners are not prepared to throw that all away.

FSG feel as though it is unfair to judge Klopp on results achieved without the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, whose absences have forced Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to leave their midfield posts to cover.

While there are obvious concerns about whether the team's lack of form is a direct result of the injuries or not, FSG want to give Klopp the benefit of the doubt and intend to give him the tools he needs to strengthen his squad in the summer.

Klopp is expected to be handed enough money to address some issues in his squad and get things back on track after such a disjointed year.

The size of that budget will obviously depend on whether Liverpool qualify for the Champions League or not, but FSG are prepared to free up funds regardless in a show of support to Klopp.

There is a mutual agreement between both Klopp and FSG that Liverpool do not need a rebuild just yet. Despite most of the major players approaching 30 years old, there is a belief that they still have more than a few years at the highest level before a rebuild needs to be considered.

