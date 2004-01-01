Jurgen Klopp returns to take charge of Liverpool for Shrewsbury game

Liverpool have confirmed that Jurgen Klopp will be back in the dugout for Sunday's FA Cup third round clash with Shrewsbury Town.

The Reds manager had been missing from action since testing positive for Covid-19 on New Year's Day - missing Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Chelsea as a result.

While Klopp is back, his assistant Pepijn Lijnders is still in isolation after also testing positive.

Liverpool have been one of the clubs heavily effected by the huge surge in Covid cases throughout the UK, with the sheer volume of players and staff testing positive leading to the club's training facilities being closed for a few days this week.

Speaking in the pre-match press conference, Peter Krawietz discussed how the club dealt with the training facilities being closed:

"Training ground closed and shut down means nobody can come here, of course," he said. "But we try to stay in contact during these times with our players, like we did during the lockdown period one year ago or even longer. We try to use the modern media options to stay in contact, one.

"The second thing is, of course, there are no groups which can group together, means as well everybody is on his own.

"Thanks to our really, really great-working athletic department around the team of Andreas Kornmayer, we were able to find solutions for the players. So the ones who were allowed to go out, they could go for a run outside.

"If you are not allowed because of quarantine at home, we tried to work with these players as well, giving them an individual programme day by day. This is the way we tried to keep them in shape."

Liverpool fans will be hoping that Joel Matip, Alisson Becker and Roberto Firmino will all be available for Sunday's game having also spent a period in isolation.