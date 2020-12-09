Jurgen Klopp Reveals He Has Changed His Mind About VAR

As technology dominated the post-match talk again in the wake of Liverpool's Champions League tie with FC Midtjylland on Wednesday, Jurgen Klopp admitted that he has changed his mind about VAR.

With the Reds' progression to the last 16 as group winners already confirmed, they played out a 1-1 draw against the Danish champions, during which VAR made three crucial, lengthy interventions.

Mo Salah's first minute strike has seen him become Liverpool's all time highest Champions League scorer! ?#FCMLIV pic.twitter.com/YpjBgmwzKq — 90min (@90min_Football) December 9, 2020

Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool a very early lead before Midtjylland equalised from the spot in the second half.

The penalty took an age to award, with Anders Dreyer originally called offside before VAR eventually ruled otherwise. The referee then had to address the pitch side monitor to determine whether Caoimhin Kelleher had fouled the Midtjylland forward.

Later in the second half, Alexander Scholz appeared to have given the hosts the lead, only for his goal to be ruled out for a marginal offside in the build up - following another substantial delay.

I feel like I’ve just spent the last 45 minutes watching VAR. It’s exhausting. What time does the footie start? — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) December 9, 2020

Takumi Minamino then had the ball in the back of the net for Liverpool late on, but his strike was also chalked off as Sadio Mane was judged to have handled the ball in the build up.

Eight minutes of stoppage time were added on in the second half as a result of the various VAR interventions.

"It just took too long,” Klopp said at full time, via Goal. “I didn’t see it back, if they were right or if they were difficult [decisions] to make, but it took three or four minutes, and in the cold for the boys, it’s really hard.

VAR dominated the Champions League clash | HENNING BAGGER/Getty Images

“I can already hear people saying, ‘my God, is he talking about that again?’ but it took a really long time and it was really cold. That doesn’t help!

“I used to be one of the people who said, ‘yes, VAR is a good idea’ but I’m really not sure if I would say that again, to be honest. Now we have it, and now we have to deal with it.”

Liverpool return to Premier League action on Sunday with a trip to Fulham, while Klopp and his team will find out their last 16 Champions League opponents on Monday.