Jurgen Klopp Reveals He May Quit Management After Liverpool Job

Jurgen Klopp has opened up on plans to take a lengthy sabbatical following the expiry of his Liverpool contract, hinting that he may not even return to management if his appetite for the game runs out.

The 53-year-old wrote his name into the Anfield history books when he ended the club's 30-year wait for a league title last season, something he was rewarded for pre-preemptively with a two-year contract extension in December 2019.

His new deal runs until 2024, and it has been no secret that he plans to leave the club after it expires. Steven Gerrard and Klopp's current assistant Pep Lijnders have been discussed as potential replacements, as and when the German decides to step aside to take some time out of football.

“I'll take a year off and ask myself if I miss football," Klopp told Sport Buzzer when asked about his long-term plans. "If I say no, then that will be the end of coach Jurgen Klopp.

“If one day I am no longer a coach, there is one thing I will not miss: the brutal tension immediately before the game. That is not subject to entertainment tax."

If Klopp stays at the club until 2024, he will become the longest serving manager since Bob Paisley, who served the club for nine years between 1974 and 1983.

Klopp has claimed four trophies since arriving at Liverpool in October 2015, with a steady stream of silverware arriving off the back of their 2019 Champions League success.

With four more years of Klopp to come, there is an optimism that plenty more will follow, starting with the 2020 Community Shield, which the Reds will contest with Arsenal on Saturday 29 August.

The likes of Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are among those likely to get a run-out at Wembley next Saturdayy. Klopp is keen to give his senior players two further weeks to rest ahead of their Premier League title defence, which starts on the weekend of 12 September.