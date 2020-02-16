Jurgen Klopp Reveals His Favourite to Win This Season's Champions League

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has once again dismissed talk that his side are favourites to win the Champions League this season, having recently claimed that Juventus were the frontrunners...before changing his answer in typical Klopp fashion.

This time, it's Paris Saint-Germain who are the German's chosen ones.

Klopp's men travel to take on Atlético Madrid in the first leg of their last 16 tussle on Tuesday evening, before they play the second leg on 11 March. Considering the fact that the Reds are currently an astonishing 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, many have deemed the Anfield side favourites to retain their status as champions of Europe too.

However, ​Liverpool boss Klopp recently labelled ​Juventus as the team most likely to win the competition as he attempted to swerve away from talk that his side were the favourites. However, Maurizio Sarri later ​dismissed the 52-year-old's claims, saying that Klopp was attempting to shake off the pressure that's on him to retain it.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss has now apologised for putting Sarri under pressure, admitting that he occasionally doesn't think before he speaks, while he also revealed that he doesn't participate in any mind games. However, just as he finished apologising, he couldn't help himself, immediately following this up by stating that PSG are now the favourites.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of Tuesday's clash with ​Atlético, he said, as quoted by ​James Pearc​e of The Athletic: "I'm sorry, I didn't want to put Maurizio [Sarri] under pressure, I respect him too much. I don't play these mind games, but sometimes I don't think before I speak. I said I didn't understand why they weren't 10 points clear."

And as he smiled and chuckled to himself, Klopp added: "The biggest favourite in the competition is PSG. Now they have the pressure!"

Well, that sure did change fast.

There's never a dull moment when Klopp is around and while his side are dominating the league, he is still clearly unwilling to be sucked into talk about his team defending their crown.

Instead, he's shifted the pressure onto, well, anyone else really.