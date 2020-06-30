Jurgen Klopp Reveals His Future Plans After Liverpool Contract Expires in 2024

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he has no plans to join another club when his Liverpool contract expires in 2024.





Klopp ended the Reds' 30 year wait for a top flight title last month, having previously lifted the Champions League in 2019.





During his time at the club the German has also built up a strong rapport with the club's fans and the city of Liverpool itself, as he explained in a recent interview with the Daily Mirror.





Jurgen Klopp has turned Liverpool's fortunes around since arriving at Anfield in 2015

"I know King Kenny and I would have loved to have met and talked with Bill (Shankly) and Bob (Paisley) but the thing the four of us have in common is that we love football … and everyone in Liverpool loves football," he said.





"Maybe not everyone loves LFC but even if you love the other guys, you can love football. "I’ll say it again - it is amazing how much football means to the people of Liverpool."





The strength of his affection for the club would make it difficult for Klopp to move on and the former Mainz boss reaffirmed that he did not have any plans for when his Anfield contract expires in four years time.





After winning their first Premier League title, Liverpool won't be splashing the cash this summer, but will promote from within. ? — 90min (@90min_Football) June 30, 2020

"When I became a manager [aged 33], I thought … ‘right, now 25 power years start," Klopp said. "I was seven and a half years at Mainz, seven at Dortmund and in 2024 (when his current contract at Liverpool ends) it will be 23 and half.





"I have no plans beyond that."





One of the key themes of Klopp's spell in Merseyside has been his rivalry with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. The pair wrote another chapter in their memorable on-field rivalry this past week, with City romping to a 4-0 win over Liverpool.





And despite the frosty post-match interview that Klopp gave after the game, he insisted that was no personal animosity between the two managers.





Klopp said he had a great deal of respect for Pep Guardiola

"I don’t have to hate the manager of the other team to want to beat him. That’s just not me," he explained. "We are constantly competing against our rivals when we are on the pitch but I don’t have enough time to think about all these other things.





"I don’t have anything but respect for the other managers because I know how difficult a job this is."



















