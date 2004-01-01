Jurgen Klopp reveals his stance on Sadio Mane leaving Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has revealed he is choosing to view Sadio Mane's Liverpool departure as an exciting opportunity for the Reds to refresh their squad.

The Senegalese star joined Bayern Munich earlier this summer, bringing an end to his six season stay at Anfield in which he won every competition Liverpool entered in that time at least once.

Mane managed to score double figures of goals in every campaign of his Reds career and so leaves a gaping hole up front, but Klopp is looking forward to finding solutions to this new problem.

"When Sadio told us that he wants to move on, we just knew 'OK, we have to replace him, he's a pretty good player!'" Klopp told Sky Sports.

"Thankfully, we could do that a little bit already in the winter with Luis [Diaz], and now Darwin [Nunez] as well. Fabio [Carvalho] is a very exciting player...I'm really looking forward to it.

"It was always clear that changes have to be made, and I know for [Mane's] importance, it was like 'oh my god, he left, how could we do this?', [but] I'm really excited about the new opportunity we've got.

Diaz has hugely impressed for Liverpool following his move from Porto, but has only grabbed six goals in his 26 games for the Reds so far.

Nunez heads to Merseyside having won Liga Portugal's Player of the Year award and scored a staggering 34 goals in 41 games for Benfica last season.

Though primarily an attacking midfielder, Carvalho managed to find the net 10 times in 36 games for Fulham during their Championship-winning campaign.