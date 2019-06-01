Jurgen Klopp Reveals How He's Transformed Liverpool Squad in Fascinating Arsene Wenger Interview

​Jurgen Klopp has opened up to Arsene Wenger about how he's revolutionised his Liverpool squad since his arrival, turning them into potential Invincibles this season.

After finishing eighth in Klopp's debut campaign at the helm in 2015/16 - albeit it wasn't his first full season - Liverpool have morphed into Premier League title-challengers and European champions within five years of the German's arrival.

And the Reds have continued to go from strength to strength this season under Klopp's stewardship. Through 21 games of their Premier League campaign, they've collected more points than anybody else at the same stage and remain unbeaten as they look to emulate Wenger's invincibles.

Speaking in conversation with Wenger in a beIN Sports exclusive, Klopp has revealed how he turned the likes of Andy Robertson and Joel Matip into great players.

"[Andy] Robertson was sensational attacking but nobody wanted him because defending was not good," Klopp admitted.

"Now you see him now, you can learn defending. Joel Matip on a free transfer, nobody wanted him really. But you need to make good decisions because the other teams don't sleep."

And after the longtime Arsenal boss was complimentary about the club's recruitment since Klopp's arrival, the former Dortmund manager went on to speak a little about some of Liverpool's more astute pieces of business.

"It was expensive of course, for the right player, you have to pay it and it was an easy decision to say to the club "can we have him or not?" We just have to be convinced and with these players [Alisson and van Dijk] it was clear. They had that level already.

"For Virgil, he played at Southampton and before that Celtic, but all the individual skills he had already," he added.

"He had to adapt to our style but other players came in like Mo Salah and play slightly different to how he played at Roma, [Sadio] Mane made steps from how he played at Southampton . They all had to make steps."

Klopp's relentless Liverpool side have 17 league games remaining to mirror Arsenal's Invincibles from 2003/04 and there's no doubt that once the title is wrapped up, hey'll also have Manchester City's record-points tally in mind as well.