Jurgen Klopp reveals how Sadio Mane decided Liverpool exit

Jurgen Klopp has praised Sadio Mane and described his exit from Liverpool earlier this summer as 'completely clean'.

Mane left Anfield as a Reds legend, having won the Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup, Carabao Cup and FA Cup during his six-year stint on Merseyside.

The Senegal international departed for Bayern Munich back in June and Klopp said he was happy with how amicable the split was.

He said: "Sadio, what can we say about Sadio, hey? What a player. A world-class player. He and we together reinvented him as a No.9 as well in the last season, which he played outstandingly well.

"I like the way it happened now because it was completely clean. We knew, he told us, his agent told us, they wanted to leave, they wanted to have a new challenge, find a new club. [It’s] never easy negotiations – it’s all good until we talk about money, but that worked then really well.

"So, as well a Liverpool legend, one of the all-time Premier League greats, I would say, with the numbers he has. A fantastic person as well. So, really happy for him that he is now at the club where he wants to be. He is very thankful for all the things we did, and we are very thankful. Now he is at another club."

Listen now to 90min's Talking Transfers podcast, with Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey, Harry Symeou & Toby Cudworth. On the latest show they discuss Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United, Newcastle preparing to break their transfer record for Moussa Diaby, Bayern Munich's interest in Chelsea target Matthijs de Ligt and more. Available on all audio platforms and the 90min YouTube channel.

If you can't see the podcast embed, click here to download the episode in full!

Liverpool have jetted out to Asia for their pre-season tour, with a fixture against rivals Manchester United scheduled to take place on Tuesday at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok. They then face Crystal Palace in Singapore before returning to Europe to face RB Leipzig and Salzburg.

New signings Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho are in the pre-season squad, but Calvin Ramsay has a knock and isn't currently training.