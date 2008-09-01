Jurgen Klopp reveals key reason why Liverpool can beat Real Madrid

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that there is one crucial factor that will help the Reds finally conquer Real Madrid in the Champions League this season.

The two sides have been drawn in the last 16 of this year's tournament in what is the headline tie of the round as well as a repeat of the 2018 and 2022 finals.

However, Klopp believes this will give Liverpool an advantage as Los Blancos will have to visit a packed-out Anfield this time around.

"The first thing that we can say about this draw is it is proper Champions League," Klopp said. "This is a tie that speaks for itself and one that we should all be excited about.

"Real’s European record is the best around. We know this. But we also know that ours is not too bad. On top of this, we know that we have Anfield, and everyone knows what this means."

Opposite number Carlo Ancelotti also referenced Anfield's influence when discussing the draw for the first time.

"They will say the same thing [about the draw] - Real Madrid again. It's going to be an entertaining round of 16, with a great atmosphere at Anfield, it's going to be a spectacular tie," the Italian said.

Real Madrid drew 0-0 on their last visit to Anfield in a 3-1 aggregate victory over Liverpool in the 2020/21 quarter-finals, though this was notably played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to that, they ran out 3-0 winners on Merseyside in the 2014/15 group stage, but famously fell 4-0 to the Reds in their last-16 tie back in 2008/09.