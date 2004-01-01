Jurgen Klopp reveals Liverpool are 'prepared' to do business in January transfer window

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he is ‘not against investment’ in the January transfer window, with the club seemingly prepared to spend.

The Reds have found themselves light in several positions this season, largely as a result of injury.

Thiago was sidelined earlier in the campaign, with Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones also missing games. Arthur was signed on loan from Juventus to boost numbers, only to suffer a long-term injury himself. Further forward, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota have been absent for substantial periods.

Liverpool have their sights on Borussia Dortmund and England star Jude Bellingham, who is not expected to be on the move until the summer of 2023 at the earliest. But January moves are at least a possibility for the club, Klopp has now confirmed.

“I’m not against investment but we will see what the future brings, nobody knows at the moment. I’m still convinced the future will be good,” the boss claimed on Friday.

“We have to solve the present and that’s what we are working on.

"January in our situation is a window from a sports side we are always prepared, it’s always clear what kind of ideas we have or how the necessity is from our point of view. All the rest doesn’t lie 100% in our hands and we always work with what we’ve got, and that will not change.”

Liverpool spent big on the aforementioned Diaz in January 2022, while necessity forced them into the market for Ozan Kabak on loan and Ben Davies in the 2021 window. In fact, with Takumi Minamino arriving in January 2020, the last time Liverpool didn’t spend anything in January was 2019.

