Jurgen Klopp reveals Liverpool January transfer plans

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he 'can't see' Liverpool making anymore signings during the January transfer window.

The Reds have endured a disappointing season thus far and sit in ninth place - a whopping 10 points off the top four - following recent defeats to Brentford and Brighton.

Due to Liverpool's form and recent injury woes, there have been calls for Klopp to strengthen the squad this January. While the club have signed Cody Gakpo thus far, during his press conference on Monday, Klopp admitted that the club were unlikely to sign anyone else:

"It must be a language issue that you ask these questions again and again. We look outside [for players] as well, it's not that we are stubborn and think that we'll go with these boys [current players] until 2050 or whatever, that's not how we see it.

"It's all about what you can do, and these kinds of thing, what you want to do as well but what's much more important is what you can do and always the same each year. It should be a little boring from your side [Liverpool press], the transfer window, because each press conference somebody tells you that you have to ask this question [about transfers].

"I cannot change me answers to that. If the solutions for that would be out there, available and doable and stuff like this, of course we would bring in players to help. But we have an existing squad as well - we are underperforming, definitely, I know that - I cannot sit here all of the time and blame everybody else, the players and stuff like this, it's my responsibility that they perform and that's my first concern. That's my first job to do.

"Yes we have limited options, but we have players with a contract here and they are just unavailable. If they were all in [and fit] then it would be a different situation.

"Will we have to strengthen? Yes. Is this the right moment for it? I can't see it because of the situation we are in and I think I know exactly how the situation is and that's it pretty much, I cannot change the answer every week because the situation doesn't change."