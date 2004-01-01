Jurgen Klopp reveals Liverpool transfer stance amid spate of injuries

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted the Reds will not be tempted to return to the transfer market to address the increasing number of injuries in their squad.

Kostas Tsimikas is the latest addition to an injury list which already includes Ibrahima Konate, Caoimhin Kelleher, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Alisson - the latter of whom is expected to be ready in time for the new Premier League season.

With central midfield taking a real hit due to fitness issues, Klopp was asked whether he would be interested in making a new signing before the transfer window closes, but the boss was having none of it.

"At the moment, yes, we have too many injuries. That's true," Klopp said. "But nothing has changed.

"It's a lot of unlucky situations. It started with Caoimh, it started with Diogo [Jota]. One was injured, the other got a re-injury. Both were with the national team. We tried to step in as early as possible.

"In a few weeks, they will be back, but they were not here for pre-season, which is not cool."

Liverpool have brought in youngsters Calvin Ramsey and Fabio Carvalho this summer but their main acquisition was £85m striker Darwin Nunez, who endured a tricky pre-season before a dream competitive debut against Manchester City in the Community Shield saw him play a major role in winning the trophy.

Despite that impressive performance, Klopp refused to guarantee that the Uruguay international will be an immediate starter at Anfield.

"Darwin is ready but that doesn't mean he has to start," Klopp said. "He needs time to get used to a lot of things but he's already a real help.

"It was a proper pre-season training session for him. He said he was nervous early on. Normal. He's settled quickly. Feels at home."

On using Nunez ahead of Roberto Firmino at the top of Liverpool's attack, Klopp added: "[Nunez and Firmino] are different players, they get on. They are both from South America, both offensive players but different positions.

"Bobby is an exceptional player. His own way of playing football. As a person, yes, [you can learn] but as a player, not sure."

