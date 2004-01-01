Jurgen Klopp reveals Luis Diaz injury setback

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz has suffered a fresh injury setback in his bid to recover from a knee injury.

Jurgen Klopp gave reporters an update on the fitness of the Liverpool squad, who are in Dubai as part of a warm-weather training camp, but admitted it was not good news for Diaz.

Klopp told Liverpool's website: “It’s all good [fitness-wise] with the boys who are here.

“What’s not good is we have to see with Lucho [Diaz]. He felt something and we need to have further assessment there, but apart from that they all look really, really good."

Liverpool take on French side Olympique Lyonnais in the Dubai Super Cup on Sunday but will now do so without Diaz, who has been sent home from the camp so the injury can be properly assessed.

Diaz originally injured his knee during the 3-2 defeat to Arsenal in October. He was initially expected to miss around three months of gametime after it was confirmed he had not suffered an anterior cruciate ligament damage and didn't require surgery.

The Colombian was due to take part in both of Liverpool's games in Dubai to regain match fitness, with another friendly against AC Milan coming on Friday for Klopp and his players.

As it stands, there is no indication as to whether the 25-year-old will require surgery now but the fact that he has been flown back to England indicates that it could be prove to be a significant setback for the player.

Signed from Porto in January this year for up to £50m, Diaz has impressed on the left of Liverpool's front three.

Like other members of Klopp's squad, however, his on-field performances have been marred by injury concerns - as is the case for Diogo Jota, who is also on the road to recovery in Dubai after a calf problem ruled him out of the World Cup for Portugal.

Liverpool had taken a 33-man squad out to Dubai and will restart their Premier League campaign on December 22, four days after the World Cup final, away at Manchester City.