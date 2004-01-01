Jurgen Klopp reveals Mohamed Salah could play against Leicester

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Mohamed Salah could feature against Leicester on Thursday, despite only just returning from international duty with Egypt.

Salah had been away at AFCON for the past month, making it all the way to Sunday's final with the Pharaohs, where they lost on penalties to Sadio Mane's Senegal.

Earlier this week, reports stated that the Premier League top scorer was desperate to throw myself straight back into club action and Klopp has now confirmed that he is in contention to play tomorrow.

“Mo is now back, I spoke already to him,“ the Liverpool boss said. “He is very disappointed of course, but looking forward to all the things coming up here now.

“I spoke to him and pretty much the first thing Mo told me was: ‘I’m ready.'

“He is an experienced player, he is a physical monster, to be honest, so we have to see. He will obviously have a little recovery session today and we will see how he feels tomorrow and from there we go.

“The proper plan we don’t have, play him as often and as long as possible is probably the plan, but we will not rush it. But if he is fine we will not leave him out for the wrong reasons as well, so let’s see.”

Although Salah could play against the out-of-form Foxes, Mane will not be available. He has not yet returned to Merseyside after his AFCON exploits, travelling to Senegal's capital Dakar to soak in the adulation.

“It means the world to him,” said Klopp. “It means the world to his people, it means the world to Senegal and we respect that a lot and we would never consider to have called him back from there or whatever – let them do what they do in the moment because they deserve it.“