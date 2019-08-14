Jurgen Klopp Reveals Reason Behind Roberto Firmino's Celebration in Victory Over Leicester

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino jumped into his arms after scoring as thanks for his boss' unwavering faith.

Firmino bagged crucial goals in the Reds' FIFA Club World Cup success, including the winning strike in the final. The Brazilian then also netted a brace in their Boxing Day hammering of Leicester City.

Firmino had suffered a mini goal-drought in previous weeks, and Klopp explained that the striker was showing his gratitude over the faith shown in him by embracing the German boss after finding the net against the Foxes.

​ “He doesn’t have to come and do that after every goal but this time he thought I was calm enough to leave him on the pitch and he thought he had to say thank you,” said the Liverpool boss, as quoted by the Daily Star.





“Bobby has four goals in three games. Before that spell he hadn’t scored much but I hadn’t realised.

"When I think about Bobby, I don’t think about scoring. I think about how important he is."

Klopp explained that Firmino came to him with concerns over his form and lack of goals, but the ​ex-Borussia Dortmund boss assured his striker that he is 'the connector' in the team, and his goal tally does not worry him.

"But we had a bit of a talk because for the first time since I’d known him he looked a little bit ­concerned. I told him I am not interested in a goals tally ­because he is the connector for our team.

"He’s so important for us. He is not the only one who can play that position but he can play that position in a very special way.”

​Liverpool have been exceptional this campaign, winning 17 of their opening 18 games, which has left Klopp's men in pole position to lift the elusive Premier League trophy at the end of the season.

Firmino has been a vital cog in Liverpool's prolific three-pronged attack, supplying the ammunition for regular goalscorers ​Sadio Mané and ​Mohamed Salah.

The Brazil international has bagged six league goals this season and provided four assists to his teammates, as the Reds look destined to topple rivals ​Manchester City as the champions of England.