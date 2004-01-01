Jurgen Klopp reveals Roberto Firmino's Inter goal came straight from training pitch

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Roberto Firmino’s opening goal against Inter in the Champions League on Wednesday was a play straight from the training pitch.

Video analysis and opposition scouting to discover weakness is now the norm in elite football, but Klopp admitted that with minimal time to prepare for the game, set-pieces were one of the few things the Reds were able to specifically plan for beforehand. Crucially it proved decisive.

Despite going into the tie as heavy favourites, Liverpool had been unable to make the breakthrough for more than 70 minutes at San Siro and were even fortunate to still be on level terms after Inter saw a number of good opportunities go begging during a dominant spell after half-time.

Firmino’s goal, a near post header from an in-swinging corner, was simple but hugely effective. It knocked the stuffing out of Inter and handed Liverpool the momentum to grab a late second.

Klopp handed credit for the opening goal to assistant coach Peter Kraweitz.

“Pete and our analysts are responsible for that,” the Liverpool boss explained afterwards.

“When we do the analysis, we see who the opponents are defending, everybody does that. We didn’t have a lot of time to train but we trained set-pieces yesterday. That was the only proper thing we did along with some tactical stuff.

“You cannot do it without intensity but it is all credit to Pete and his boys.”

The second leg of the last 16 tie against Inter will be at Anfield on 8 March. Before then, Liverpool will face Norwich, Leeds and West Ham in the Premier League, as well as Norwich in the FA Cup fifth round and Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.

