Jurgen Klopp reveals several reasons why Liverpool signed Cody Gakpo

Jurgen Klopp has listed reasons why Liverpool moved to sign Cody Gakpo this winter, insisting it was not simply to bulk up squad numbers.

Manchester United were long expected to secure Gakpo's signature after a summer move broke down, only for Liverpool to swoop in and complete a deal for the Dutchman.

With winger Luis Diaz suffering an injury setback, it was speculated that the Reds' quick move to sign Gakpo from PSV was in part due to their shortage of options in attack.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool's 2-1 win against Leicester on Friday night, Klopp admitted that bringing Gakpo in now is opportune because of Diaz's injury, but it was not the only reason.

"Yeah for sure [the transfer was brought forward because of injuries] but we’ve been interested in Cody for a long time, for a while," Klopp told Sky Sports.

"You know our situation, we can’t pick players up on top, on top and stuff like this. We have to collect money then spend a little bit then we collect again.

"Cody is a very interesting player, he came through the [PSV] Eindhoven academy and is well respected and loved [there] so we think it’s the right moment to bring him in. He can develop but the things he offers help us massively both in the moment and long term as well.

"He can play all four positions and it’s very rare. He has the size, physicality, shoots outside the box and has a good nose for situations, speed, good dribbler so all these things to be excited about. It’s not the final thing yet but players usually develop well when they’re with us and that’s what we think as a basis is really good."