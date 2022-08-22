Jurgen Klopp reveals the new skill Mohamed Salah has developed

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has joked that Mohamed Salah appears to have discovered his right foot over the summer.

The Egyptian has enjoyed an impressive start the current campaign, with two goals and an assist in three games across the Premier League and Community Shield.

Seeing Salah rack up goals comes as no surprise to Klopp anymore, but the boss did admit to Sky Sports that seeing the 30-year-old act so comfortable with the ball on his right foot has been a pleasant shock to the system.

"I think he found a right foot on holiday," Klopp laughed.

"He always develops. It's really crazy. I know a few years back he arrived and usually when a player comes from outside inside they use the inside of the foot to spin the ball and all of a sudden he had the full throttle - the Chelsea goal [in April 2019, struck with his left foot] is a pretty remarkable one.



"This year he arrived with crosses with his right foot."

Klopp added: "He's obviously a top professional and he really tries to add on things into his game. He is a top, top, top striker and with the numbers he had, not only scoring-wise but assisting-wise as well, it's big."

As well as Salah's new attribute, Klopp took the chance to discuss Luis Diaz's love of a long-range worldie.

"He had to play immediately because two boys were at the Africa Cup of Nations, so that helped him settle in," Klopp said of the January summer signing.

"That gave him immediate confidence. It's his quality, his talent, his skillset. He's a really good player. We knew it before and when you're really good it's easier to settle in.

"He has this special thing: He can score from outside the box, which for a striker is really important. He's very, very important for us."

