Jurgen Klopp reveals unusual method of trying to end Sadio Mane's goalscoring struggles

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has stressed he is not concerned by Sadio Mane's struggles in front of goal ahead of Sunday's meeting with Chelsea.

The Senegal winger has bagged seven goals in 19 Premier League appearances but is without a goal in his last nine games in all competitions - the longest such run of his Liverpool career.

Ahead of the game, Klopp backed Mane to get back to his best soon enough and revealed how he sat the 29-year-old down to watch a compilation of Mane's highlights to try and inspire him to start scoring again.

"Sadio is not a problem with confidence, but the momentum finishing-wise is not there at the moment, you can see that," Klopp said (via the Liverpool Echo). "Otherwise Sadio is playing well.

"Actually, there's a funny story. On Friday morning one of our analysts knocks on my door and says 'boss, can I have two minutes? I actually made a video to show Sadio how much he contributes to our game and how good he is in these moments and these situations'.

"Obviously the intention was to show that he should not be too worried that the finishing isn't there at the moment, but he's still an incredibly important player for us. That's actually the view we have on it.

"As a striker, pretty much all have to go through this kind of thing. It's happened to Sadio before, he came out of that and scored for us incredibly important goals and I'm pretty positive that he has a good chance to score one on Sunday. After that, he is then away for a few weeks, then he is coming back and we can talk about all the things."

Klopp, who will miss the game after a suspected positive Covid-19 test, vowed to stick by Mane and insisted the winger brings far too much to Liverpool to consider dropping just because of a few poor shots on goal.

"For this game now, it's all fine," Klopp continued. "He is too important for us that we would only think about these kind of things. You have to take these kind of things from time to time and it will be good again.

"We work on it football-wise, but it's not about talking and making it bigger than it is.

"We missed other chances as well [against Leicester], but we all know Sadio has finished difficult situations off for us in other moments. They're human beings, that's how it is."