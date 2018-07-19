Jurgen Klopp Reveals When Injured Liverpool Quartet Will Return to Action

​Jurgen Klopp has predicted that four of Liverpool's injured stars will be back in action by February, while revealing no new fitness concerns ahead of the clash with Wolves on Sunday.

Unbeaten Liverpool have a commanding 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, and even have a game in hand on their nearest rivals. However, the packed festive fixture schedule combined with those added games in the Club World Cup have taken their toll on the squad, with first-team stars Fabinho (ankle), Dejan Lovren (thigh), Joel Matip (knee) and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (ankle) all out injured.





18-year-olds Neco Williams and Curtis Jones were unused substitutes during the ​Reds ' 4-0 rout of Leicester on Boxing Day, while young defender ​Nat Phillips has been recalled from a loan at Stuttgart to help ease any defensive worries.

Speaking ahead of the game against ​Wolves on 29th December, Klopp assured that Liverpool have no new injury problems before outlining the return timetables for Fabinho, Lovren, Matip and Oxlade-Chamberlain.

“The boys we had available [against Leicester' should be available again,” Klopp told ​Liverpoolfc.com.

Regarding the injured quartet, Klopp said: “All positive but that again means, unfortunately, nothing in the first place because they should all be back in training [at the] latest by mid-January [but] how many games do we have until then, four or five? I’m not sure. So that’s a little bit of a problem but we have to see.

“Ox is walking around here without crutches, without a boot, but we have to wait until the medical department gives us the green light. Joel is doing well, Fab is doing well, Dejan is doing well, so I would say in February we will have them all back. Until then, we have to see.”

In addition to the mentioned four first-team stars, Liverpool also have Rhian Brewster and Nathaniel Clyne out of action, with their return dates as yet unknown. Should Liverpool avoid defeat at home to Wolves, they will end the year unbeaten in the Premier League in the 2019/20 season.

They face an in-form Wolves side, who have lost just once in their last five outings and came from 2-0 down to beat Manchester City 3-2 on Friday.