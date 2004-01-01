Jurgen Klopp reveals when Mohamed Salah & Sadio Mane will return from AFCON

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he expects both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane back from the Africa Cup of Nations in time for next Thursday's Premier League game against Leicester City.

Salah and Mane have both made it to the AFCON final with Egypt and Senegal respectively, with the pair set to go head to head for continental glory on Sunday evening.

Ahead of Sunday's FA Cup meeting with Cardiff, Klopp told a press conference that he hopes that game will be the last without both Mane and Salah.

"I think they will be available [against Leicester], but we will see," he said. "The one that wins will probably fly back to their home country for a celebration, that's usually how it is.

"I think Tuesday or Wednesday at the latest, the winner will be back. The other, probably slightly earlier. I'll have to talk to them. They've obviously played quite a few games, I'll have to speak to them."

He continued: "Great achievement, obviously, for both. Getting through to the final is great. Naby [Keita] played an exceptional tournament as well, but unfortunately was suspended in a crucial game. So far, a really successful tournament for our boys.

"[The final] will be exciting. One will be really happy after and the other one much less so. Both have a good chance to achieve something really big."

Klopp also confirmed that Harvey Elliott, Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita will be in Liverpool's squad on Sunday after overcoming various injuries and illnesses, and he also revealed that Divock Origi could make his comeback from a muscle injury which has kept him out since early December.

It is not yet clear whether January signing Luis Diaz will make his debut against Cardiff. The Colombian has not yet trained with his new team and Klopp pleaded for patience with the winger.

"If he comes, steps on the pitch and would be immediately at his best and playing better than everyone else, that would be really strange," he said. "He needs time to adjust to it. That doesn't mean I'm speaking about four or five months, but I haven't even seen him yet.

"We're really happy and excited about the signing. I think it's a really good sign that we work on all fronts to improve this team, and how it always is in football, we have to be successful now and in the future, and he can help with both."