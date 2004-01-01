Jurgen Klopp reveals which failed transfer was 'one of the biggest mistakes in my life'

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that missing out on one particular signing proved to be 'one of the biggest mistakes' in his life.

Klopp has enjoyed top-level success with Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool across a glittering managerial career, winning almost every trophy available to him.

But the German tactician has opened up on how he would love to have signed one player in particular, perhaps not least because he always manages to score against his teams - Tottenham star Son Heung-min.

"One of the big mistakes in my life was not signing him [Son]," Klopp said to South Korean broadcaster KBS. "Outstanding, world class, and one of the best strikers in the world."

During his time at Hamburg and Bayer Leverkusen, Son earned the name of 'The Beekeeper' because of his prolific record against Dortmund - a record that extended into his Spurs days after joining them in 2015.

Son scored in both of Tottenham's draws against Liverpool last season - results which helped Spurs finish fourth and stop the Reds from winning the Premier League title - but missed their most recent encounter on Sunday after fracturing his eye socket right on the eve of South Korea's World Cup campaign.

"I heard he'll be alright," Klopp assured Son's countrymen. "Maybe [he'll] need to wear a mask, but even with a mask, he'll be alright."