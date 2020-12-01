Jurgen Klopp Reveals Which Keeper Will Start for Liverpool Against Wolves

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has suggested that he will continue with Caoimhin Kelleher in goal ahead of Adrian, with Alisson Becker unavailable for the match against Wolves on Sunday.

Alisson picked up a slight hamstring injury in the 1-1 draw with Brighton last weekend, an issue that Klopp revealed would keep him out of action for up to two weeks.

To some surprise, 22-year-old academy product Kelleher was selected ahead of regular back-up Adrian to start the Champions League group stage fixture against Ajax on Tuesday - his first senior game for the Reds outside of domestic cup competitions.

Klopp embraced Kelleher after his clean-sheet performance against Ajax | Pool/Getty Images

Cork-born Kelleher excelled in the 1-0 win, making four saves, while Klopp was seen running to congratulate the young keeper after the final whistle.

Many have called for Kelleher to continue as first-choice back-up to Alisson ahead of Adrian, who has been error-prone in recent outings, while Klopp seemed to indicate a change in the pecking order with his remarks after beating Ajax.

He said: "I really think Adrian did for us an incredible job but now, in this game, we needed the natural football-playing ability of Caoimhin and because he is a really good shot-stopper as well we made that decision."

"Yeah jeez my phone's been hoppin'" ?



Caoimhín Kelleher with a night he will never forget ?



? @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/oeHauTigod — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 1, 2020

Answering questions in his Friday press conference ahead of the weekend's home clash with Wolves, Klopp spoke highly again of Kelleher and seemed to intimate that the Irishman would get the nod for Sunday.

Klopp said, via the journalist Paul Gorst: "In life you have to prove things. Caoimh is a sensational talent but keepers have to wait for their chance. If a keeper plays ten years then another wonderful keeper isn't showing it. Caoimh has convinced everyone. Adrian doesn't deserve to be written off now.

"[Kelleher] has done enough to convince me [to start Sunday]."

Klopp also revealed that Trent Alexander-Arnold and Naby Keita will resume full training on Friday with a view to taking part in the match in some capacity on Sunday.

"There's a chance Naby and Trent are in the squad but if they can play, start and play 90 minutes I don't know," he added.

Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Alcantara and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remain out of contention with longer-term injuries.