Jurgen Klopp reveals who is to blame for Liverpool 'crisis'

Jurgen Klopp has urged critics of Liverpool to blame him for the club's recent 'crisis'.

The Reds won a cup double and came within two games of claiming an unprecedented quadruple last season, but they have failed to live up to those same standards this time around.

Liverpool sit 10th in the Premier League - 22 points behind leaders Arsenal and 12 off the top four - and have already been eliminated from both domestic cup competitions. They also have an unfavourable Champions League draw with Real Madrid in a repeat of last year's final on the horizon.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Monday's Merseyside derby against Everton, Klopp admitted that he should be taking the brunt of the criticism.

When asked if Liverpool were in a crisis, Klopp replied: "Of course we are, we don't hide from that. You have to get out of it and that is what we are doing.

"You can criticise everything that right, but don't go for the wrong people, that makes no sense. I am responsible for all of this, if you want to criticise, criticise me. That is how it is, and I have no problem with that.

Klopp was then asked if Liverpool's players are still feeling physically and mentally spent from a gruelling 2021/22 season, to which he replied: "I don't know 100% but we know it was influential but again from our point of view if you suffer from something, you can keep on suffering or you can fight out of it."