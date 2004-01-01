Jurgen Klopp reveals why Liverpool haven't made offer for Jude Bellingham

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has explained why the Reds have not made an offer for Jude Bellingham, and insisted he does ‘not understand’ the calls for them to sign a new midfielder this summer.

The Merseyside club moved quickly in the transfer market to sign Darwin Nunez from Benfica last month and have also bid farewell to Sadio Mane, now at Bayern Munich.

Teenage ‘Number 10’ Fabio Carvalho has come in from Fulham, but things have been relatively unchanged in midfield.

There have been rumours about a pursuit of Borussia Dortmund's Bellingham that may not come until 2023 and Klopp has revealed why Liverpool haven't yet made their move.

"He’s not on the market, so that’s the first problem with that player," Klopp said. "Well, that’s the only problem with that player!"

Klopp went on to vent his frustration at continuing calls for him to bolster Liverpool's midfield ranks, adding: "I do not understand. People told me about this discussion but the last thing that would have crossed my mind is that we have to [sign another midfielder].

"I don’t think something will happen in midfield. You never know, if somebody comes to me and says ‘I want to go’…but nobody came to me yet. If that happens, then we have to talk new. But if the situation stays like it is, then tell me why would we?"

Liverpool already have Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara as their primary central midfield options, with James Milner, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to call upon in the deeper squad.

"I know all these things, that we don’t score enough goals from midfield, but what do we want? This ‘Golden Cow’ that is producing absolutely everything, milk as well!" Klopp suggested.

"Do we want a midfielder who is offensive, 1.95m tall and arrives into the box to head balls in? Do we miss that? OK, apart from that!"

