Jurgen Klopp Reveals Why Long-Term Domination Is Impossible for Liverpool in Modern Football

​Jürgen Klopp says it's not possible to replicate Sir Alex Ferguson's success at Manchester United with Liverpool - stressing the Premier League is too competitive for a long period of time as the best team in the top flight.





The Reds are running away with the Premier League title this season and could secure the trophy as early as March, with Liverpool having already opened up a 14-point lead above reigning champions Manchester City.

European champions Liverpool are now widely considered as the best team on the continent, but Klopp has warned it won't be possible to enjoy a long period of time in the club's current position and says he can't replicate Ferguson's legacy at Manchester United.





"To be honest, I don't think it is possible to get to their level of dominance ever again," Klopp said, quoted by The Mirror. "It is now more likely that the other clubs will compete for different things because of the financial power of a lot of teams.





"This kind of up and down changes of the squad [we see now] means a dominance like Liverpool and United had before is unlikely.





"We have made a few good decisions and that is why we have got better and our players are getting better, that is why we are coming up.





"But I say a team like Leicester has proper power now too with the typical top six and it makes it even more difficult.





"I wouldn't say United in their time won a lot of games 4-0 or 5-0 but they were predictable wins, and that is clear. We won a lot of games 1-0 or 2-1 and had to really dig in properly to do so, so I don't see this type of thing."

Klopp will be able to test his side's immediate ability to compete with Manchester United this weekend when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side travel to Anfield.





Liverpool's only winless game in the Premier League this season came during the reverse fixture at Old Trafford.

