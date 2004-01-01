Jurgen Klopp Rules Thiago Out of Man City Clash Through Injury

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Thiago Alcantara will miss the Premier League clash with Manchester City on Sunday, making it a sixth game in all competitions the Spaniard has been ruled out for after getting injured in the Merseyside derby three weeks ago.

Thiago was on the receiving end of a reckless challenge from Everton forward Richarlison, for which the Toffees man was shown a straight red card.

Thiago hasn't played since the Merseyside derby | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Klopp explained at the end of October that was no rupture or break, but the impact nature of the injury sustained at Goodison Park is taking time to heal.

Speaking to the media ahead of the City game at the Etihad Stadium, Klopp explained (via the club's official website):“It's an injury but doesn't need a surgery, all these kinds of things still take time.

“The challenge [against Everton] was a harsh one and directly against the leg, so still adapting but improving. It will not be too long anymore but for this game I don't think he will be in.”

Liverpool are already missing Fabinho and Virgil van Dijk, with the latter also injured against Everton, but there is better news regarding Diogo Jota, Joel Matip, Naby Keita and Kostas Tsimikas.

It was initially thought that Jota may have suffered a knock in the Atalanta during which he scored a hat-trick in mid-week, but Klopp says there is no such problem.

Matip, Keita and Tsimikas all returned to the matchday squad in Italy and have continued to train.

“They are all in training, so that's really good. Nobody mentioned Diogo to me. [Thursday] was second day recovery, he was involved. So that looked fine,” Klopp explained.

Diogo Jota is not an injury worry after his Champions League hat-trick | Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Liverpool go into the weekend top of the Premier League table, one point clear of Leicester and two ahead of a strong Tottenham. Manchester City are five points off the pace in 10th place after a difficult start to the season, which has seen them win only three of six games so far.

