Jurgen Klopp Says Liverpool Can't 'Dominate' for Years Like Man Utd - Red Devils Legend Disagrees

Wayne Rooney believes Liverpool can enjoy a similar period of dominance akin to Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson, despite Jurgen Klopp's own doubts.





The Red Devils claimed over 25 major honours during Ferguson's imperious 27-year spell in charge at Old Trafford, including 13 Premier League titles and a pair of Champions League crowns.





Liverpool are on course for their maiden Premier League victory this season, currently needing just two more victories to bring the title to Merseyside. Under Klopp, the Reds have also already reached two Champions League finals already, winning one.





Sir Alex Ferguson's first Champions League success came in 1999

Rooney - a Manchester United and Everton legend - has spoken of his admiration of this Liverpool side.





"They have a brilliant back four and goalkeeper, the best front three in world football, a press that suffocates you and a mentality I recognise," he wrote in his column for The Sunday Times.





"Their players go on the pitch believing they will win every game and still believe it when they go a goal down. It’s the mindset we used to have at United. Where we had Sir Alex Ferguson, they have Jürgen Klopp."





However, despite the sheer ease at which they're set to stroll to the title this term, Reds boss Klopp has played down a prolonged spell of superiority at Anfield.





Wayne Rooney is a huge fan of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

“I don’t think it is possible to dominate anymore, to be honest," he said, via The Mirror.





“United had a pretty good combination, with an exceptional manager with a super eye for players and fantastic timing for how long you need a player in the team.





“The replacements he got were always exceptional — and there was the money, too. The combination for United was really good. We must have done something right, obviously, until now.





"But we have to do these things — and probably even more — to stay successful."





Nevertheless, Rooney believes if Klopp stays in Merseyside for the long haul, the Reds will enjoy a period of dominance akin to Fergie's United.





"There’s a simple way for Liverpool: let Klopp go on and on," he added.





Klopp celebrating Liverpool's Champions League final victory over Tottneham last season

"United dominated because Fergie stayed so long. I think if Klopp, who is only 53, stayed at Anfield for the next ten years Liverpool would win at least five Premier League titles.





"He could keep building great sides because, as I mentioned, players join clubs to work with managers as good as him.





"If Klopp left it would be no surprise to see the likes of Mo Salah, Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino also deciding to move on. If I were one of Liverpool’s owners, I would be doing everything in my power to tie him down for many years."



