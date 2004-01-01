Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool should get win if protest forces Man Utd postponement

Jurgen Klopp says his Liverpool side should be awarded three points if their game with Manchester United is postponed due to fan protests against the Glazer family.

The same fixture was targeted by the Red Devils fan base in 2021 and called off when around 200 supporters infiltrated Old Trafford when Covid-19 measures were still in place throughout the Premier League.

Another protest is planned before Monday's game and Klopp claimed his team should not be punished with a rearranged fixture during a packed season if Monday night's game can't go ahead.

"Plans for the game not happening? Yes, going home on the bus," Klopp said. "I really hope it will not happen but if it does happen I think we get the points.

"We have nothing to do with the situation and if the supporters want the game not happening, then we cannot just rearrange the game again and fit it in somewhere in an incredibly busy season.

Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey & Toby Cudworth bring you Talking Transfers, discussing Erik ten Hag wanting to sign five players before the transfer window closes, and Man Utd's attitude to selling Cristiano Ronaldo. Available on all audio platforms and the 90min YouTube channel.

If you can't see the podcast embed, click here to download the episode in full!

"People tell us we are fine, we go there and play the game hopefully and go home. But in a situation like this, always the other team should get the points because they have nothing to do with it and they have prepared for it."

Klopp has another injury crisis on his hands, with seven first-team players sidelined by injury including Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Diogo Jota and Thiago. Striker Darwin Nunez is also suspended for three games following his red card against Crystal Palace.

Related