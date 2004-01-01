Jurgen Klopp says 'passion' was key factor in Liverpool FA Cup win

Jurgen Klopp said ‘passion’ was mostly responsible for getting Liverpool through their FA Cup replay with Wolves.

The Reds headed to Molineux badly out of form after losing their last two Premier League games.

However, they booked themselves a spot in the fourth round of the FA Cup after a 1-0 win at Wolves, thanks to a brilliant Harvey Elliott goal and a lot of very committed defending.

While Elliott’s goal caught the eye, it was the defending that really delighted the Liverpool boss.

"It feels like ages ago we had a feeling of winning and playing well.” Klopp told BBC Sport. “We had to fight hard at the end which we controlled for long periods. It is great and the reaction we wanted to see.

"It was good from Harvey Elliott, especially after an early knock to the ankle. He fought through and the goal was exceptional.

“I had a few man of the match performances today. We played a really good first half, had good periods in the second and in the end it was just passion to block the shots. A cup game, great.

"From the passion we showed, yes [we deserved to win]. It is my job to help the boys and find the formation where they feel good from the start.

“Stefan Bajcetic and the whole midfield was really compact so it was difficult for Wolves to find the key players like Joao Moutinho. I liked the game a lot."

Liverpool will now travel to Brighton, who beat them 3-0 last week, in the FA Cup fourth round.