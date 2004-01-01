Jurgen Klopp sends defiant message after Liverpool exit FA Cup

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted his side will not 'fall apart' as their tricky run of form continued with an FA Cup defeat to Brighton.

The Seagulls sealed their second win over Liverpool in as many weeks on Sunday as a 92nd-minute winner from Kaoru Mitoma sealed a 2-1 victory which dumped Klopp's side out of the FA Cup.

Now out of both domestic cups, ninth in the Premier League and due a date with Real Madrid in the Champions League, Liverpool's campaign is at risk of collapse but Klopp was adamant the Reds will not give up fighting.

"We had our moments again," he told the press after the game. "We make steps, but we have to improve.

"You have to respect what [Brighton] do, it's really good. There were steps in the right direction. We have to go from there.

"We will try. We have to build. Body language - a couple of boys did much better. Last game here we couldn't have won, but this today, nobody would be surprised if we had won.

"We will not fall apart, I can tell you. If it looks like that, I'm sorry. It's not that we were falling apart late on, it was frustration - players get yellow cards, that happens.

Listen now as Scott Saunders hosts Graeme Bailey and Toby Cudworth to discuss the latest transfer news. On today's agenda: Dusan Vlahovic, Anthony Gordon, Enzo Fernandes, Amadou Onana, Malo Gusto, Nicolo Zaniolo, Pedro Porro, Weston McKennie, Milan Skriniar, Maiximo Perrone & more!

If you can't see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!

"After we came back from the World Cup break we wanted to go for it. So far, it didn't happen properly. But it just means we have to keep working. There were some very good performances today.

"I'm not over the moon about this performance overall. But this was much better. Two weeks ago was horrendous.

"I understand 100% when people say we aren't happy with the game. I'm sorry for Liverpool fans. Today we paid a little bit back, but we are still out and that's the worst outcome from the game."

Speaking to beIN Sports, Klopp confirmed he does not expect any new signings to come in and help his cause.

"Nothing will happen in this transfer window, that's all," he said.