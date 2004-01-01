Jurgen Klopp Sent Liverpool Squad 'Long, Long Message' After Humbling Loss

Jurgen Klopp has admitted he sent a "long, long message" to his players following their humiliating 7-2 defeat against Aston Villa before the international break.

It was a highly out-of-character performance from the current Premier League champions, who were torn apart at Villa Park by Dean Smith's men.

Watkins netted a first-half hat-trick against Liverpool | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Liverpool will be looking to bounce back from the embarrassment when they play Merseyside rivals Everton on Saturday, who currently sit top of the league.

Speaking to BBC Sport ahead of the derby, Klopp said: “The night after the game (Aston Villa) was not the best night of my life, let me say it like this, but I got up in the morning and I knew I had to speak to my boys.

“But they were not here, so I texted them a long, long message, with pretty much my thoughts about the things that happened. After that, I felt much better, because then it was out, and then from that moment on we could carry on."

The German continued to talk about how his side can recover from the disappointment of the result, claiming that a game like that can be "useful".

"You lose a game and it’s always exactly the opposite of what you want," Klopp added. "Losing it 7-2 makes it, of course, worse, but sometimes – and we have to show that – [it can be] more useful."

Liverpool were not at the races last time out | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

In advance of the Everton clash, the former Borussia Dortmund boss has warned his side of the high-flying Toffees - who currently hold a 100% record and have scored the joint-most goals in the division - and the 53-year-old expects an "interesting" encounter.

"We have the chance to show that on Saturday lunchtime against Everton, and so that makes it really interesting, because we face a team who is flying and we had a proper knock, so now let’s see who deals better with what," he concluded.