Jurgen Klopp sets Liverpool target for Champions League qualification

Jurgen Klopp says a top four finish is in Liverpool's hands after their victory over Southampton on Saturday - but believes they have to win all of their remaining fixtures to get there.

Draws against Leeds and Newcastle had stunted the Reds' chances, but they picked up a comfortable 2-0 win over the Saints which saw them leapfrog Tottenham into sixth place.

With Spurs and Leicester both losing this weekend, it means Liverpool sit just six points from fourth and will play their game in hand against Manchester United on Thursday.

After that derby clash, they have a favourable run-in with West Brom, Burnley and Crystal Palace on the agenda. Leicester, in contrast, face United, Chelsea and Spurs.

With that in mind, Klopp feels four wins will be enough to put the Reds into the Champions League next season - but for now, he's taking nothing for granted.

"Yeah if we do that [win all of our games] I think it’ll be enough, but that’s a big if," he told Sky Sports.

"We play Man Utd on Thursday and I know they play Tuesday and Sunday, and they have a big schedule. But if you look at the squad they have, they can make changes, there’s no doubt about that.

Thiago has scored his first Liverpool goal and he seems pretty pleased about it! ? pic.twitter.com/Lr0025iNi9 — 90min (@90min_Football) May 8, 2021

"But it’s of course not good for them to play three games in a week, it’s absolutely crazy, I really don’t understand that but that’s how it is.

"The other games, we’ll see if West Brom are still fighting to stay in the league, Burnley maybe as well, who knows? All these teams have their targets and if they’ve reached their targets already then they can play completely without pressure and that’s not nice as well.

"So we will have pressure, as long as we win, because then we can reach something. If not, then not."