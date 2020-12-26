Jurgen Klopp speaks on Joel Matip injury after defender subbed off against West Brom

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Joel Matip's muscle injury does not look 'too good' after the defender was forced off the field in the second half of Liverpool's 1-1 draw with West Brom on Sunday.

After dominating the first-half, the Reds squandered their early lead courtesy of Sadio Mane when Semi Ajayi equalised with less than 10 minutes to go.

The result ends Liverpool's perfect home record in the Premier League in 2020/21, while allowing rivals to close the gap in the title race.

Liverpool were left disappointed by West Brom | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

However, perhaps just as worrying was the fact that Matip left the field on the hour mark, clutching his groin, to be replaced by 19-year-old Rhys Williams.

Klopp can ill-afford another serious defensive injury, with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez already both out for the long haul following knee surgeries.

“Joel told me he felt something in his adductor, that’s obviously not too good,”Klopp admitted after the game, via the Liverpool Echo.

“Not sure how serious it is now but it was serious enough that he had to leave the pitch.

Matip pulled a muscle in the second half | Pool/Getty Images

“It’s not the first time a centre-half is injured. It’s of course not good. He was in a really good shape again. We cannot change that and we have to accept it and carry on.”

Without Matip, Liverpool's remaining centre back options read: Nathaniel Phillips (aged 23, three total appearances), Rhys Williams (aged 19, 10 total appearances) and Billy Koumetio (aged 18, one senior appearance), as well as converted defender Fabinho.

The latest injury scare has further strengthened calls for Liverpool to buy in January, with club legend Jamie Carragher insisting a new player is a must.

'It's paramount that Liverpool sign someone in January," Carragher told Sky Sports. "I said that as soon as Van Dijk had his injury against Everton.

"At this moment, Liverpool Football Club have got one senior centre-back available." @Carra23 insists it is 'paramount' for the Premier League champions to sign a defender in the January transfer window as their injury crisis continues.

"I still believe Liverpool are the best team in this league even without Van Dijk and most people would say they are favourites to win the league. I would say the only way they don't win it is if they have problems at centre back, where Rhys Williams or Nat Phillips have to play for a prolonged period of time.

"I don't necessarily mean bring in a centre back for £70-80m, like a Van Dijk-type signing, and not necessarily someone to go straight into the team, just someone there so Liverpool don't end up with two young lads for five or six weeks, if Fabinho was to go down injured.

"At this moment, Liverpool Football Club have got one senior centre back available, so they have to do something in January."