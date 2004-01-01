Jurgen Klopp Speaks Out on Sadio Mane Injury Fears

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has allayed injury concerns over Sadio Mane after the winger was seen with an ice pack on his leg after being substituted early in the second half.

Klopp withdrew starting front three Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino all at the same time on the hour mark, immediately suggesting it was a planned withdrawal, especially with Liverpool leading. However, Mane raised concern by treating what appeared to be an injury with ice.

Mane was substituted after an hour in Amsterdam | ANP Sport/Getty Images

Liverpool already have several key players sidelined, with Alisson, Virgil van Dijk and Thiago all missing the game in Amsterdam. The latter two were victims of reckless tackles during Saturday’s Merseyside derby and Van Dijk in particular could miss the rest of the season.

Losing Mane to injury, despite having Diogo Jota and Takumi Minamino in reserve, would have been another major blow to the reigning Premier League champions. But Klopp insists there is nothing to worry about because it is little more than a dead leg.

“Sadio has had a dead leg for a few days and deals with that in that area. That's the only thing why it's still painful but it's not a problem. When he doesn't play, he puts ice on it,” the Liverpool boss explained in the post-match press briefing.

It was Mane’s scuffed shot that directly led to Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico inadvertently turning the ball into his own net, with that sole first half goal ultimately proving decisive.

Discussing his decision to withdraw his three starting forwards simultaneously at a relatively early point in the game, Klopp said it was down to the intensity of the contest. With games coming thick and fast in this squeezed season, resting players at every opportunity is going to be vital.

All being well, Mane should be fit to face struggling Sheffield United at Anfield on Saturday, although the favourable game may once more present Klopp with the chance to rotate his team. Liverpool will then be back in the Champions League next Tuesday hosting Danish side FC Midtjylland.

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!