Jurgen Klopp surprised at lack of Divock Origi transfer interest

Jurgen Klopp has confessed that he was surprised no club wanted to sign Divock Origi this summer, after the striker impressed in Liverpool's 3-2 win over Milan.

The Reds got their Champions League campaign off to the perfect start with the victory and Origi - who the club were open to selling in the last transfer window - was vital in making this happen, providing a fine assist for Mohamed Salah's second-half equaliser.

The hosts started strongly and went ahead when Fikayo Tomori diverted Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross into his own net. Salah then missed a penalty before Milan netted twice in two minutes before the break to poke their noses in front.

In the second half, Liverpool secured the points courtesy of strikes from Salah and Jordan Henderson - who rifled home the winner from range.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Klopp toasted Origi's performance, who was a surprise inclusion in the starting XI.

"He played a super game. People forget how good he is. It is just difficult to get him in this team," he said.

"He’s a sensational striker who did really well. In the summer transfer window we all thought there would be a proper offer [for him], but obviously people don’t watch football enough."

Discussing the win more widely, Klopp revealed he was always confident that his side would mount a comeback after going behind in the second half.

"We started incredibly well. We played a super, super game. An intense game but football wise as well," he said.

"We played in all the spaces we had to play and didn’t give them anything until, I’m not sure exactly. We got punished for it in the last few minutes of the first-half but it started earlier. We got carried away by our own football. We didn’t keep it simple anymore, offensively and defensively we were not organised anymore.

"But it did not feel like we cannot come back. It was clear that we had to immediately get back to how we started and then we scored wonderful goals, to be honest. Both were incredible.

"It is deserved but we had 10 minutes where Milan nearly changed the whole tie. It is the football I want to see in most moments. We are experienced in the competition, or should be. It was a little bit the changes as well that we just weren’t compact anymore.

"Now we won I can say that the changes was the right thing to do because playing every three days is just not possible with the same guys. The guys who came on did incredibly well."