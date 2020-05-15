Jurgen Klopp Takes Cheeky Jab at Gary Neville While Reflecting on Life in Lockdown

Jurgen Klopp has spoken about how he has dealt with the coronavirus pandemic, while also making a small dig at Gary Neville.





The Liverpool manager talked about how he has coped in the UK’s lockdown as the country passed 50 days earlier this week. As well as reflecting on his time at home, the 52-year-old made a mischievous comment about Sky Sports pundit Neville.





Speaking to BBC Sport’s Football Focus, Klopp said: “I didn’t learn a lot during lockdown apart from that obviously Gary Neville has an opinion on absolutely everything! It’s incredible! So no, I didn’t learn a lot, but I have known myself for 52 years and I knew I could deal with difficult situations before.”





Neville took to Twitter to respond to Klopp’s cheeky comments, simply replying by saying: “Delighted he’s been listening!!”





The Premier League has been suspended since 13 March, with the UK entering a nationwide lockdown ten days later. Liverpool currently sit top of the league 25 points clear, though the fate of the current season is still uncertain amid discussions over ‘Project Restart’.





Speaking about lockdown, Klopp admitted that he misses his Liverpool squad and staff. He said: “I miss the boys the most – not only the boys, but all the people at Melwood – because we have a really good relationship and we became friends over the last four and a half years.





“It’s still not the same [doing video calls], going back to Melwood is something I really miss.”





The Reds need just two more wins to wrap up the Premier League title, which was originally due to finish this weekend. They have had an incredible season under Klopp, winning 27 out of their 29 league games and storming well clear of their competitors.





Football is now ready to return in Klopp’s native Germany, with the Bundesliga resuming this weekend. Meanwhile, the UK has taken the first steps to emerge from lockdown, with the Premier League possibly ready to return as soon as June.





Klopp added: “I’m quite proud how we as a society deal with it. We are not perfect as human beings, so we will always make mistakes, but I think we all understood a lot more how connected we are to each other.





“There are not a lot of good things at the moment, but that we learn that and are allowed to learn that is something good.”





