Jurgen Klopp Takes Weird Dig at Chris Wilder as Managerial Feud Continues

You don't see many managers at each other's throats nowadays, do you? No more Jose Mourinho vs Arsene Wenger, or Jose Mourinho vs Pep Guardiola, or Jose Mourinho vs Sam Allardyce...

Thankfully, Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and Sheffield United's Chris Wilder have put together their differences to make for one of the Premier League's best under-the-radar storylines of the season.

Klopp claims he's been trying to protect his players | Pool/Getty Images

It all began with Klopp (and other managers, in fairness) urging the Premier League to reintroduce five substitutions due to a rise in muscular injuries so far this campaign. Wilder, however, was against the idea because he believed it would benefit the bigger sides with bigger squads.

Klopp proceeded to say that Wilder has 'three subs and one point' in his infamous row with Des Kelly just over a week ago, and now the German coach has taken another swipe at the Blades boss.

Clubs in areas in England that are in tier 1 or tier 2 of coronavirus restrictions have been allowed to welcome back fans to grounds, while those in tier 3 will have to wait - Liverpool are in tier 2, while Sheffield United are in tier 3.

"Is having fans back important [for results]? I don't know," Klopp told reporters ahead of Liverpool's 4-0 win against Wolves.

"If I say having fans back helps, then Chris Wilder will say that it's not okay that Liverpool has supporters and Sheffield United does not. He has said it already.

"If Sheffield United would have supporters and Liverpool would not, then I cannot change that.

Fans returned to Anfield on Sunday evening | Pool/Getty Images

"Is it nice for the people to get back? Yes, it is. Very nice and I'm really happy for the people to be back in the stadium.

"Do we expect 2,000 people will push us through a difficult game and we will win because of them? No, I don't expect that. I know we have to help ourselves and then we will see what kind of atmosphere we can create together. I have no idea how it will be.”

What a weird thing to get mad about.