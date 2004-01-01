Jurgen Klopp Tells Liverpool Board That Timo Werner Would Be 'Perfect' for the Reds

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has told the board that RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner would be 'perfect' for his side, with the Reds continuing to be linked with a move for the Germany international.





Werner has been enjoying an excellent season up to this point, making 39 appearances in all competitions so far in 2019/20. During this time, the 24-year-old has managed 30 goals and a further 12 assists, as well.





FBL-EUR-C1-LEIPZIG-TOTTENHAM

As a result, it is hardly a surprise that Werner has been linked with a number of top European clubs in recent months, but it is Liverpool who have been leading the way for his signature. Moreover, the player himself has not held back in his praise of the club in recent times, leading to growing speculation that he could soon make the switch to Anfield.





The trustworthy Fabrizio Romano, writing for the Guardian, has now provided an update on the situation, revealing that Liverpool boss Klopp is still trying to convince the board to pay his release clause - which is around £52.7m - and once again told them this week that Werner would be 'perfect' for the club.





The Reds - or another club - has until 15 June to meet Werner's release clause, and it is said that the forward is prepared to wait for Liverpool to make their decision before deciding on his next club.





RB Leipzig v Hertha BSC - Bundesliga

A source recently told 90min that Liverpool have warned RB Leipzig that they are willing to consider alternative targets unless the German club drops their price. The Reds do not want to be pressured into triggering Werner's release clause and despite the fact that Klopp is a major fan of Werner, the Reds could be forced to look elsewhere if RB Leipzig stick to their current price.





The runaway Premier League leaders are still keen to conclude a deal, but are hoping to pay a fee closer to the £40m mark. The Reds hope that the threat of pulling the plug on the deal, mixed with the fact that Werner's release clause will actually drop to £36m in 2021, will encourage Leipzig to reduce the price.



