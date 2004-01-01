Jurgen Klopp tests positive for Covid-19

Liverpool have confirmed that manager Jurgen Klopp will miss the Reds' trip to Chelsea on Sunday after testing positive for Covid-19.

Assistant manager Pep Lijnders will take charge of the game at Stamford Bridge in Klopp's absence.

While Klopp his tested positive, all first team players have returned negative results the latest round of testing at Liverpool.

The German confirmed at a press conference on Friday that there had been three other positives in the round prior to this.

Three other backroom staff members have also tested positive for Covid-19 in this round of testing the club confirmed however and will also miss the trip to Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel's side moved ahead of Liverpool in the Premier League table following a 1-1 draw with Brighton, but missed out on the chance to open up a three-point gap over the Reds after Danny Welbeck scored an equaliser in stoppage time.

Liverpool's title charge has similarly faltered recently. Their Boxing Day clash with Leeds was postponed after a number of Covid-19 positives and injuries in Marcelo Bielsa's squad left them unable to field a team. Klopp's side were then beaten 1-0 at Leicester on December 28, with Mohamed Salah missing a crucial penalty before the deadlock had been broken.

Salah and Sadio Mane will miss at least two Premier League games due to the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, with Sunday's game at Chelsea the last they will feature in at club level before the tournament kicks off on January 9.